Ottawa Fury down Toronto FC 2-1 in first leg of Voyageurs Cup semifinal

Ryan Williams and Sito Seoane scored second-half goals as the Ottawa Fury scored a 2-1 win Tuesday in their first-ever meeting with Toronto FC in the first leg of the semifinal for the Voyageurs Cup, Canada's soccer club championship. The second leg will be played at Toronto's BMO Field on May 31 with the winner moving on to the Canadian championship against the winner of the other semifinal between the Montreal Impact and Vancouver Whitecaps.

