Olivier Giroud brace boosts Arsenal's...

Olivier Giroud brace boosts Arsenal's Champions League ambitions

Read more: Salisbury Journal

Arsenal turned up the heat on Liverpool in the race for Champions League football as an Olivier Giroud brace helped them to a 4-1 win at Stoke. At a ground where they had only won once on eight previous Premier League visits, the Gunners grabbed the lead three minutes prior to the break through Giroud's close-range strike, with Mesut Ozil then extending their advantage in the 55th minute with a neat finish.

