Olivier Giroud brace boosts Arsenal's Champions League ambitions
Arsenal turned up the heat on Liverpool in the race for Champions League football as an Olivier Giroud brace helped them to a 4-1 win at Stoke. At a ground where they had only won once on eight previous Premier League visits, the Gunners grabbed the lead three minutes prior to the break through Giroud's close-range strike, with Mesut Ozil then extending their advantage in the 55th minute with a neat finish.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trainer tells inquest there was no way to preve...
|3 hr
|Gail
|1
|NASCAR at Kansas: Jeff Gordon blames former tea...
|6 hr
|Pointing pharts
|2
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|9 hr
|Nothings pharts
|33,022
|Gennady Golovkin will stop Canelo Alvarez
|12 hr
|TooPhart
|2
|Federal sports betting case ends with no prison...
|17 hr
|The phart
|2
|weird preseason schedule?
|23 hr
|WhoPharts
|14
|Remember NASCARa s Clint Bowyer? Herea s how hi...
|Fri
|Thats phartz
|6
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC