Nicola Adams opens up about difficulties in her childhood
Nicola Adams has spoken about the difficulties she faced growing up with a "controlling" father and claims she tried to protect her mother from him when they argued. The double Olympic champion became the first female boxer to win an Olympic title at London 2012 before following that up with a second gold last year in Rio.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Prestwichandwhitefieldguide.co.uk.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump signs executive order 'to defend the free...
|2 hr
|FortunatelyPharts
|2
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|15 hr
|Gonna pharts
|32,971
|Seattle Mariners Rumors: What Can Team Do About...
|19 hr
|Sure pharts
|2
|Chauncey Billups, Allen Iverson among former De...
|Fri
|NuggetsPharts
|2
|Former La Crosse School Official Charged In Sex...
|Thu
|Made Phart
|2
|'U' Addresses Sex Assault Policies After Footba...
|Thu
|Volcano Phart
|4
|Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06)
|Thu
|Link phart
|223
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC