Nicola Adams opens up about difficulties in her childhood

Nicola Adams has spoken about the difficulties she faced growing up with a "controlling" father and claims she tried to protect her mother from him when they argued. The double Olympic champion became the first female boxer to win an Olympic title at London 2012 before following that up with a second gold last year in Rio.

