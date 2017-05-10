Nicola Adams: I'm a lot stronger now ...

Nicola Adams: I'm a lot stronger now than I was at London 2012

Nicola Adams insisted her current incarnation would "destroy" the fighter who swept to her historic gold medal at London 2012 after claiming her second professional win in style in Leeds on Saturday night. Adams milked the acclaim of almost 10,000 home city supporters at the First Direct Arena as she rounded off an explosive display by stopping Mexico's Maryan Salazar after 35 seconds of the third round.

