N'Golo Kante honoured with FWA award as Chelsea target more from star man
N'Golo Kante may have remained humble as he received the 2017 Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year award, but Chelsea are confident the midfielder can continue to drive them on to more success. Kante received the prestigious FWA accolade at the Landmark Hotel in London on Thursday evening, which was in recognition of an outstanding season as the 26-year-old played an instrumental part in the Blues winning the Premier League.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stroudnewsand Journal.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|4 min
|Only Phart
|33,060
|Attorney pleads not guilty to theft
|6 min
|?
|16
|Minnesota Vikings' four biggest question marks ...
|2 hr
|MaybePharts
|6
|Hawkins County lawyer mired in sex scandal (Aug '12)
|8 hr
|HePharted
|32
|Best Bay Area-themed Bay to Breakers costumes o...
|18 hr
|Advertiser phart
|2
|Saints' Adrian Peterson gets $1 million if he r...
|20 hr
|Gets pharts
|6
|Vikings Add Former Bears DT Will Sutton
|Wed
|Might phart
|4
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC