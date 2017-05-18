N'Golo Kante honoured with FWA award as Chelsea target more from star man

N'Golo Kante may have remained humble as he received the 2017 Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year award, but Chelsea are confident the midfielder can continue to drive them on to more success. Kante received the prestigious FWA accolade at the Landmark Hotel in London on Thursday evening, which was in recognition of an outstanding season as the 26-year-old played an instrumental part in the Blues winning the Premier League.

