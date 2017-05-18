N'Golo Kante honoured with FWA award ...

N'Golo Kante honoured with FWA award as Chelsea target more from star man

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Stroudnewsand Journal

N'Golo Kante may have remained humble as he received the 2017 Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year award, but Chelsea are confident the midfielder can continue to drive them on to more success. Kante received the prestigious FWA accolade at the Landmark Hotel in London on Thursday evening, which was in recognition of an outstanding season as the 26-year-old played an instrumental part in the Blues winning the Premier League.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stroudnewsand Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 4 min Only Phart 33,060
News Attorney pleads not guilty to theft 6 min ? 16
News Minnesota Vikings' four biggest question marks ... 2 hr MaybePharts 6
News Hawkins County lawyer mired in sex scandal (Aug '12) 8 hr HePharted 32
News Best Bay Area-themed Bay to Breakers costumes o... 18 hr Advertiser phart 2
News Saints' Adrian Peterson gets $1 million if he r... 20 hr Gets pharts 6
News Vikings Add Former Bears DT Will Sutton Wed Might phart 4
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Wall Street
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,461 • Total comments across all topics: 281,124,277

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC