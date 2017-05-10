NBA playoffs: Avery Bradley-led Celti...

NBA playoffs: Avery Bradley-led Celtics thump Wizards

Read more: LongmontFYI

Avery Bradley scored a playoff career-high 29 points, and the Boston Celtics beat the Washington Wizards 123-101 on Wednesday night to take a 3-2 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

