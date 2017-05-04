NBA playoffs 2017: Wizards' stunning 26-0 run vs. Celtics leads to Game 4 blowout

The Wizards went on a stunning run in the third quarter to blowout the Celtics in Game 4 and tie their playoff series at two games apiece. The Wizards, down 53-48 less than a minute into the third quarter of Game 4 against the Celtics, went on a 26-0 run over the next six minutes to go up by 21. Washington outscored Boston 42-20 in the third quarter and never looked back in an eventual 121-102 win that tied the series at two games apiece.

