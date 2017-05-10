Nadal beat battling Thiem to claim fifth Madrid Open crown

Rafael Nadal was made to work hard before claiming his fifth Mutua Madrid Open title with victory over Austria's Dominic Thiem in Sunday's final. Nadal extended his record on clay to 15-0 this season with a 7-6 6-4 win in La Caja Magica, securing a 30th ATP World Tour Masters 1000 crown to equal the record held by world number two Novak Djokovic.

