Nadal beat battling Thiem to claim fifth Madrid Open crown
Rafael Nadal was made to work hard before claiming his fifth Mutua Madrid Open title with victory over Austria's Dominic Thiem in Sunday's final. Nadal extended his record on clay to 15-0 this season with a 7-6 6-4 win in La Caja Magica, securing a 30th ATP World Tour Masters 1000 crown to equal the record held by world number two Novak Djokovic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yeovil Express.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colin Kaepernick is wrong. (Aug '16)
|8 hr
|He pharts
|12
|Trainer tells inquest there was no way to preve...
|8 hr
|Me pharts
|4
|Man City beats Leicester 2-1 after bizarre pena...
|8 hr
|Fans pharts
|2
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|8 hr
|Is pharts
|33,026
|Ravens Cut Elvis Dumervil
|14 hr
|Know phart
|4
|In pictures: Swimmers enjoy dip in 101-year-old...
|16 hr
|EnjoyPhartse
|2
|NASCAR at Kansas: Jeff Gordon blames former tea...
|Sat
|Pointing pharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC