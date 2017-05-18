Mourinho: Inexperienced Manchester Un...

Mourinho: Inexperienced Manchester United line-up not ideal for Palace match

8 hrs ago Read more: Braintree and Witham Times

Jose Mourinho does not believe Manchester United's young players are ready for this weekend's baptism of fire against Crystal Palace. United will go through the motions at Old Trafford on Sunday as the Premier League comes to a meek conclusion, just days before their make-or-break Europa League final against Ajax.

Chicago, IL

