Morgan Schneiderlin says Ross Barkley can continue to progress with Everton

Read more: Oxford Times

Everton's Morgan Schneiderlin admits the players want Ross Barkley to stay at the club and he hopes his fellow midfielder makes a good decision about his future. Barkley has been given until next weekend to agree to the contract extension offered by the Toffees or be sold in the summer as manager Ronald Koeman believes it is not good business to keep a player entering the final year of his deal.

