Moments to forget from the Premier Le...

Moments to forget from the Premier League season

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Hampshire Chronicle

The Premier League has been awash with some memorable brilliant goals and superb saves but at the other end of the scale are some things best not remembered. West Ham United can confirm that a A 25m fee has today been agreed for the transfer of Dimitri Payet to Olympique de Marseille #COYI pic.twitter.com/U99Cl6cEdO Dimitri Payet, West Ham's player of the year last season, took umbrage when the club rejected Marseille's A 20million bid for him in January and promptly told the Hammers he would not play for them again.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Attorney pleads not guilty to theft 10 min HowPhaart 17
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 26 min The Phartsz 33,078
News Minnesota Vikings' four biggest question marks ... 3 hr LetsPharttz 13
News Raiders Stadium: Las Vegas Board votes in favor... Fri Las pharts 2
News Hawkins County lawyer mired in sex scandal (Aug '12) Thu HePharted 32
News Best Bay Area-themed Bay to Breakers costumes o... May 18 Advertiser phart 2
News Saints' Adrian Peterson gets $1 million if he r... May 18 Gets pharts 6
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,939 • Total comments across all topics: 281,160,882

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC