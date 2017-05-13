Moments to forget from the Premier League season
The Premier League has been awash with some memorable brilliant goals and superb saves but at the other end of the scale are some things best not remembered. West Ham United can confirm that a A 25m fee has today been agreed for the transfer of Dimitri Payet to Olympique de Marseille #COYI pic.twitter.com/U99Cl6cEdO Dimitri Payet, West Ham's player of the year last season, took umbrage when the club rejected Marseille's A 20million bid for him in January and promptly told the Hammers he would not play for them again.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Attorney pleads not guilty to theft
|10 min
|HowPhaart
|17
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|26 min
|The Phartsz
|33,078
|Minnesota Vikings' four biggest question marks ...
|3 hr
|LetsPharttz
|13
|Raiders Stadium: Las Vegas Board votes in favor...
|Fri
|Las pharts
|2
|Hawkins County lawyer mired in sex scandal (Aug '12)
|Thu
|HePharted
|32
|Best Bay Area-themed Bay to Breakers costumes o...
|May 18
|Advertiser phart
|2
|Saints' Adrian Peterson gets $1 million if he r...
|May 18
|Gets pharts
|6
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC