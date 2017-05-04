Mohammed Shami recalled for India Champions Trophy campaign

The possibility of an Indian withdrawal from the one-day tournament, held in England and Wales throughout June, had been raised after the Board of Control for Cricket in India were left unhappy with the financial agreement at a recent ICC board meeting in Dubai. Such drastic action was ruled out at a special general meeting in Delhi on Sunday, leaving the selectors to proceed with the business of putting together a 15-man squad to defend the title they won at Edgbaston in 2013.

