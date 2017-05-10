Misbah-ul-Haq makes half-century in f...

Misbah-ul-Haq makes half-century in final Test

11 hrs ago Read more: Salisbury Journal

Misbah-ul-Haq scored a 39th Test 50 on his final appearance as Pakistan were bowled out for 376 on day two of the decisive third Test against the West Indies. The 42-year-old Pakistan captain, who has announced this tour will be his last, played his part in an attritional innings from the visitors, occupying the crease for 146.3 overs.

