Misbah-ul-Haq makes half-century in final Test

Misbah-ul-Haq scored a 39th Test 50 on his final appearance as Pakistan were bowled out for 376 on day two of the decisive third Test against the West Indies. The 42-year-old Pakistan captain, who has announced this tour will be his last, played his part in an attritional innings from the visitors, occupying the crease for 146.3 overs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.