Minnesota Timberwolves D-League affiliate Iowa Energy change name to Iowa Wolves
There are 2 comments on the MSNBC story from 13 hrs ago, titled Minnesota Timberwolves D-League affiliate Iowa Energy change name to Iowa Wolves. In it, MSNBC reports that:
The Iowa Energy has changed their name to the Iowa Wolves, reflecting Minnesota's recent purchase of the D-League franchise. The Timberwolves made the announcement Tuesday at Wells Fargo Arena, the 14,000-seat arena where the franchise has played since its inception in 2007.
#1 1 hr ago
Cool
#2 38 min ago
Energy phartsz
