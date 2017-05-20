There are on the MSNBC story from 13 hrs ago, titled Minnesota Timberwolves D-League affiliate Iowa Energy change name to Iowa Wolves. In it, MSNBC reports that:

The Iowa Energy has changed their name to the Iowa Wolves, reflecting Minnesota's recent purchase of the D-League franchise. The Timberwolves made the announcement Tuesday at Wells Fargo Arena, the 14,000-seat arena where the franchise has played since its inception in 2007.

