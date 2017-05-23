Messi Loses Supreme Court Appeal of Tax-fraud Conviction
Barcelona soccer player Lionel Messi, center, arrives at court with his father, Jorge Horacio Messi, third from right, to stand trial for tax fraud in Barcelona, Spain, June 2, 2016. The court confirmed the 21-month prison sentence handed to Messi for defrauding tax authorities of 4.1 million euros in 2007-09.
