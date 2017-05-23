Messi Loses Supreme Court Appeal of T...

Messi Loses Supreme Court Appeal of Tax-fraud Conviction

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

Barcelona soccer player Lionel Messi, center, arrives at court with his father, Jorge Horacio Messi, third from right, to stand trial for tax fraud in Barcelona, Spain, June 2, 2016. The court confirmed the 21-month prison sentence handed to Messi for defrauding tax authorities of 4.1 million euros in 2007-09.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 25 min NextPharts 33,092
News Mother's day open houses set 8 hr DayPhart 2
News Sam Bradford a players champion and the Viking'... 19 hr SpinningPhartzx 8
News Minnesota Vikings' four biggest question marks ... 19 hr BearsPhartzx 26
News Varsity (Feb '08) 20 hr You Phartsz 5
News No More Excuses: Jeff Gorton Has To Make His Ma... 22 hr MorePhartsc 2
News Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06) Tue Find phartse 225
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,774 • Total comments across all topics: 281,253,643

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC