Markelle Fultz wants to be No. 1 pick in NBA draft 'really bad'
Fultz said he's been in contact with Boston Celtics president Danny Ainge multiple times and believes he would "fit in well" with the franchise. Markelle Fultz wants to be No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nashville Predators (Apr '13)
|31 min
|Trouser Cough
|2
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|32 min
|Truth_Hurts01
|33,124
|Victim's Family Increases Reward In Derry Twp. ... (Apr '14)
|10 hr
|Who pharts
|7
|Blue Fins recognized for work with Trillium grant (Nov '14)
|18 hr
|BluePhartse
|3
|Colin Kaepernick is wrong. (Aug '16)
|Tue
|MeanPharts
|16
|Locals catch 10-foot mako (Aug '07)
|Tue
|LocalsPharts
|49
|All-girl Fox Valley teen band She 5 reunites 42... (May '10)
|Mon
|Thinking phartse
|9
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC