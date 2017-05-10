Mark Taylor concerned over Australian...

Mark Taylor concerned over Australian pay dispute

4 hrs ago Read more: Basildon Recorder

Former Australia captain Mark Taylor has accused the Australian Cricketers' Association of failing to cooperate in negotiations with the sport's national governing body over an ongoing pay dispute which could result in a players' strike. In March, Cricket Australia proposed a change to the way cricketers are paid, with salary increases for both men and women replacing the current deal which sees players receive a share of CA's revenue.

