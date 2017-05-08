Maria Sharapova set for Aegon Classic...

Maria Sharapova set for Aegon Classic wild card - reports

Maria Sharapova is to be offered a wild card into the Aegon Classic in Birmingham next month, according to reports. The Russian had no ranking on her return from a 15-month doping ban and is currently relying on wild cards for entry into WTA Tour events.

