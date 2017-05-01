Maria Sharapova returns to WTA rankin...

Maria Sharapova returns to WTA rankings after semi-final appearance

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Watford Observer

Maria Sharapova has returned to the WTA rankings at number 262 after reaching the semi-finals of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix last week. The Russian was a wild card entry for the tournament as she marked her return to competitive tennis following a positive test for meldonium at the 2016 Australian Open.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watford Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06) 54 min Very Phart 216
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 7 hr BigPharts 32,934
News Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f... 15 hr Boston phart 2
News After lots of trades and picks, Jets fill big n... 15 hr Fill phart 2
News Deshaun Watson buys mom new car for birthday af... 15 hr Deluxe phart 2
News Rockwood woman, 28, charged with raping 13-year... (Mar '12) Sun Were phart 72
News He's upset she used to date black men (Feb '14) Sun Dated phart 381
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,974 • Total comments across all topics: 280,713,479

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC