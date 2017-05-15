Maria Sharapova not given wild-card e...

Maria Sharapova not given wild-card entry for French Open

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Galveston County Daily News

Announcing the decision on a live Facebook broadcast on Tuesday, French Tennis Federation president Bernard Giudicelli said he informed Sharapova of the decision in person that it was not possible. Her ranking, outside the top 200 this week, won't be good enough to even make the qualifying field at Roland Garros.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 6 hr Seats phartts 33,038
News Sunday links: NFL Draft redux, an early project... 9 hr Better Pharts 2
News Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a... 11 hr JustPhart 4
Celtics-Cavs! Mon Forgot phartx 3
News Brian Robison keeps belief in Vikings going int... Mon Keep phartz 4
News 'Dr Phil' to air interview with Aaron Hernandez... Mon Will phartz 2
Colin Kaepernick is wrong. (Aug '16) Sun He pharts 12
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,973 • Total comments across all topics: 281,072,136

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC