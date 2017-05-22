Marcus Trescothick hits record Somerset ton as three top-flight games are drawn
Marcus Trescothick hit a club record 50th first-class century for Somerset as their Specsavers County Championship clash with Warwickshire ended in a draw. Fresh from reaching 25,000 first-class runs the previous day, Trescothick surpassed the long-standing record of Harold Gimblett as he reached 106 in Somerset's first innings at Taunton.
