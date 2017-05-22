Marcus Trescothick hits record Somers...

Marcus Trescothick hits record Somerset ton as three top-flight games are drawn

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Andover Advertiser

Marcus Trescothick hit a club record 50th first-class century for Somerset as their Specsavers County Championship clash with Warwickshire ended in a draw. Fresh from reaching 25,000 first-class runs the previous day, Trescothick surpassed the long-standing record of Harold Gimblett as he reached 106 in Somerset's first innings at Taunton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Andover Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06) 45 min Find phartse 225
News Derrick White impresses at NBA Draft Combine 9 hr Should Fart 2
News Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07) 11 hr BigPhartse 94
News LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ... 11 hr Hear Pharts 2
News Pasadena Boys and Girls clubs gather in one place (Jun '08) 15 hr Old pharters 3
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 15 hr Here pharters 33,082
News Sam Bradford a players champion and the Viking'... 17 hr ThisPhart 4
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,981 • Total comments across all topics: 281,218,299

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC