Marcus Rashford accused of deceiving referee by Swansea boss Paul Clement
England striker Marcus Rashford stood accused of conning referee Neil Swarbrick into a penalty decision as Manchester United's top-four hopes fell foul of another home draw against Swansea. Rashford earned his side a spot-kick just before half-time at Old Trafford, which Wayne Rooney duly converted, but replays showed the teenager's tumble had already begun before he brushed the arm of goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski.
