Manchester United secure Europa League glory against Ajax

Read more: Droitwich Advertiser

Manchester United pulled together in their city's time of darkness, showing no little skill and spirit to overcome Ajax and win the Europa League. Less than 48 hours after a terror attack killed 22 people and injured many more at Manchester Arena, the club's fans, players and staff stood unbowed in Stockholm.

