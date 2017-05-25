Manchester City sign Bernardo Silva f...

Manchester City sign Bernardo Silva from Monaco

Press Association Sport understands City will pay A 43million for the 22-year-old, who will officially move on July 1. It means City have won the race for the Portugal international ahead of neighbours Manchester United, who were also interested in him. The player flew into Manchester Airport on Thursday night and negotiations were swiftly concluded.

