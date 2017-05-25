Manchester City sign Bernardo Silva from Monaco
Press Association Sport understands City will pay A 43million for the 22-year-old, who will officially move on July 1. It means City have won the race for the Portugal international ahead of neighbours Manchester United, who were also interested in him. The player flew into Manchester Airport on Thursday night and negotiations were swiftly concluded.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Andover Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|5 hr
|Large Phartzz
|33,109
|Miami Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill says he has heal...
|16 hr
|HePharts
|2
|Redskins' Josh Norman rips Cowboys' Dez Bryant ...
|16 hr
|JoshPharts
|2
|Colin Kaepernick supporters gather in New York ...
|16 hr
|NewPharts
|2
|Despite claiming team was 5 weeks behind after ...
|16 hr
|ClaimingPharts
|2
|The World Is Running Out of Sand
|19 hr
|World phart
|2
|Shelton baseball coach Marocco dies (Apr '08)
|23 hr
|This Phartzz
|42
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC