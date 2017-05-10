Manchester City remember to send Yaya Toure a birthday cake
Manchester City delivered on their promise of a cake for birthday boy Yaya Toure, sending one for the midfielder to enjoy after a 2-1 victory over Leicester. Manager Pep Guardiola promised the Ivorian would have the "biggest one possible" to mark his 34th birthday on Saturday, a tongue-in-cheek reference to a peculiar incident three years ago when the player's agent Dimitry Seluk appeared to be put out by the lack of a baked offering.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wirral Globe.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|40 min
|Nothings pharts
|33,022
|Gennady Golovkin will stop Canelo Alvarez
|3 hr
|TooPhart
|2
|Federal sports betting case ends with no prison...
|8 hr
|The phart
|2
|weird preseason schedule?
|14 hr
|WhoPharts
|14
|Remember NASCARa s Clint Bowyer? Herea s how hi...
|Fri
|Thats phartz
|6
|Jose Mourinho urges Man Utd fans to make Old Tr...
|Thu
|Urges phart
|1
|Staff Sgt. Maupin's Remains Found (Mar '08)
|May 11
|Know phart
|819
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC