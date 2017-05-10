Manchester City remember to send Yaya...

Manchester City remember to send Yaya Toure a birthday cake

Manchester City delivered on their promise of a cake for birthday boy Yaya Toure, sending one for the midfielder to enjoy after a 2-1 victory over Leicester. Manager Pep Guardiola promised the Ivorian would have the "biggest one possible" to mark his 34th birthday on Saturday, a tongue-in-cheek reference to a peculiar incident three years ago when the player's agent Dimitry Seluk appeared to be put out by the lack of a baked offering.

