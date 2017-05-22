Man United youngsters impress, but Mourinho only thinking of European final
Manchester United's youngsters stepped up to the plate impressively against Crystal Palace - but Jose Mourinho was in too much of a hurry to offer praise. Ahead of Wednesday's make-or-break Europa League final against Ajax, the United boss rested numerous key players and handed four young prospects their full debut in the Premier League finale against Palace.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wandsworth Guardian.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sam Bradford a players champion and the Viking'...
|46 min
|ThisPhart
|4
|Minnesota Vikings' four biggest question marks ...
|48 min
|AwayPhart
|20
|Attorney pleads not guilty to theft
|1 hr
|Im phartss
|29
|Letters show Hernandez asked to move, share cel...
|1 hr
|Letters Phartz
|2
|Vikings GM: Mike Zimmer To Take Time Off For Ey...
|1 hr
|Vikings Phartz
|2
|Game 45, White Sox at Mariners
|8 hr
|Really Pharts
|2
|Preakness 2017: The weird and wacky
|Sun
|InPhart
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC