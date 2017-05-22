Man United hold minute's silence before training following terror attack
Manchester United have expressed their shock at the terrorist attack in Manchester and held a minute's silence before their last training session before flying to Wednesday's Europa League final in Stockholm. Greater Manchester Police have confirmed children are among the 22 killed and 59 wounded by a bomb that exploded after a concert by American pop star Ariana Grande at the Manchester Arena on Monday night.
