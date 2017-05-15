Man City boss Pep Guardiola: No secon...

Man City boss Pep Guardiola: No second chances at Barcelona or Bayern Munich

16 hrs ago

Pep Guardiola claims his first season at Manchester City would have ended in the sack at former clubs Barcelona and Bayern Munich. The City boss accepts he has fallen below expectations since arriving at the Etihad Stadium last summer and must improve next term.

