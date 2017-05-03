Luke Shaw will not play again this season - Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho
Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw will miss the rest of the season with a foot injury, manager Jose Mourinho has announced. Having returned from a double leg break in the summer, the 21-year-old has endured a frustrating comeback campaign.
