Luke Shaw will not play again this season - Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho

8 hrs ago Read more: Andover Advertiser

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw will miss the rest of the season with a foot injury, manager Jose Mourinho has announced. Having returned from a double leg break in the summer, the 21-year-old has endured a frustrating comeback campaign.

