LTA gives permission for Maria Sharapova to play in Birmingham

13 hrs ago Read more: This is Wiltshire

The Lawn Tennis Association has accepted a request from Maria Sharapova to play at the Aegon Classic in Birmingham next month. Press Association Sport understands Sharapova approached the LTA about receiving a wild card for the grass-court event and the organisation has agreed.

