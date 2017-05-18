LTA gives permission for Maria Sharapova to play in Birmingham
The Lawn Tennis Association has accepted a request from Maria Sharapova to play at the Aegon Classic in Birmingham next month. Press Association Sport understands Sharapova approached the LTA about receiving a wild card for the grass-court event and the organisation has agreed.
