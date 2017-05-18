LMA chief executive Richard Bevan believes stability can bring success
Fewer managers and coaches have been sacked this season than last and League Managers Association chief executive Richard Bevan believes stability is more likely to bring clubs success. Watford announced this week that Walter Mazzarri is to leave his position after Sunday's Premier League game against Manchester City, making the Italian the 41st manager to lose his job this season, compared to 58 during the 2015-16 campaign.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stalbans Review.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Game 45, White Sox at Mariners
|4 hr
|Johnnyj
|1
|Attorney pleads not guilty to theft
|4 hr
|Crazy can b fun
|21
|Preakness 2017: The weird and wacky
|11 hr
|InPhart
|2
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|11 hr
|Was phart
|33,080
|Minnesota Vikings' four biggest question marks ...
|16 hr
|KneePHART
|15
|Raiders Stadium: Las Vegas Board votes in favor...
|May 19
|Las pharts
|2
|Hawkins County lawyer mired in sex scandal (Aug '12)
|May 18
|HePharted
|32
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC