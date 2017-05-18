LMA chief executive Richard Bevan bel...

LMA chief executive Richard Bevan believes stability can bring success

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Stalbans Review

Fewer managers and coaches have been sacked this season than last and League Managers Association chief executive Richard Bevan believes stability is more likely to bring clubs success. Watford announced this week that Walter Mazzarri is to leave his position after Sunday's Premier League game against Manchester City, making the Italian the 41st manager to lose his job this season, compared to 58 during the 2015-16 campaign.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stalbans Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Game 45, White Sox at Mariners 4 hr Johnnyj 1
News Attorney pleads not guilty to theft 4 hr Crazy can b fun 21
News Preakness 2017: The weird and wacky 11 hr InPhart 2
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 11 hr Was phart 33,080
News Minnesota Vikings' four biggest question marks ... 16 hr KneePHART 15
News Raiders Stadium: Las Vegas Board votes in favor... May 19 Las pharts 2
News Hawkins County lawyer mired in sex scandal (Aug '12) May 18 HePharted 32
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,112 • Total comments across all topics: 281,188,598

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC