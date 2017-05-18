LMA chief executive Richard Bevan believes stability can bring success

Fewer managers and coaches have been sacked this season than last and League Managers Association chief executive Richard Bevan believes stability is more likely to bring clubs success. Watford announced this week that Walter Mazzarri is to leave his position after Sunday's Premier League game against Manchester City, making the Italian the 41st manager to lose his job this season, compared to 58 during the 2015-16 campaign.

