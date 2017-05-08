Liverpool forward Sadio Mane picks up two player of the year awards
The Senegal international, currently sidelined after a knee operation, was voted both the players' and supporters player of the year. Despite being out since April 1 Mane is still the club's leading scorer with 13 goals, and his importance to the side has been highlighted in his absence with 11 points taken from the six matches he has missed and only seven goals scored.
