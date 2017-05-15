Live free-to-air TV coverage forms part of ECB broadcast proposals - report
Live international cricket is set to return to free-to-air television as part of the England and Wales Cricket Board's new proposed broadcast deal from 2020, according to tender documents leaked to The Times. A report in the newspaper on Wednesday morning provided remarkable detail contained in seven rights packages which it reveals have been sent to all leading broadcasters.
