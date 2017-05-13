Liam Walsh suffers third-round KO to Gervonta Davis

Liam Walsh's world-title dream ended in a third-round knockout defeat by Floyd Mayweather's protege Gervonta Davis at the Copper Box Arena in London. The 31-year-old had waited almost five years to become a world champion since the collapse of a fight scheduled with Ricky Burns in 2012, but was simply outclassed by one of the planet's most promising fighters.

