Liam Walsh suffers third-round KO to Gervonta Davis
Liam Walsh's world-title dream ended in a third-round knockout defeat by Floyd Mayweather's protege Gervonta Davis at the Copper Box Arena in London. The 31-year-old had waited almost five years to become a world champion since the collapse of a fight scheduled with Ricky Burns in 2012, but was simply outclassed by one of the planet's most promising fighters.
