Lewis Hamilton faster than Valtteri Bottas in Spanish Grand Prix first practice

5 hrs ago Read more: Hampshire Chronicle

Lewis Hamilton edged out Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas in opening practice for the Spanish Grand Prix as McLaren's Fernando Alonso hit more reliability problems. While Hamilton, who toiled to only fourth at the last round in Russia, topped the timesheets on Formula One's return to its traditional European heartland, Alonso completed just three corners before he broke down.

