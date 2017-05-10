Lewis Hamilton faster than Valtteri Bottas in Spanish Grand Prix first practice
Lewis Hamilton edged out Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas in opening practice for the Spanish Grand Prix as McLaren's Fernando Alonso hit more reliability problems. While Hamilton, who toiled to only fourth at the last round in Russia, topped the timesheets on Formula One's return to its traditional European heartland, Alonso completed just three corners before he broke down.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Remember NASCARa s Clint Bowyer? Herea s how hi...
|32 min
|GoodPharts
|4
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|PlayedPharts
|33,012
|Jose Mourinho urges Man Utd fans to make Old Tr...
|15 hr
|Urges phart
|1
|weird preseason schedule?
|Thu
|ThePhartss
|10
|Staff Sgt. Maupin's Remains Found (Mar '08)
|Thu
|Know phart
|819
|Eddie Lacy continuing to fight battle of the bulge
|Thu
|Continuing phart
|2
|Spanish Grand Prix - Talking Points
|Thu
|Grand pharts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC