Leonardo Bonucci says Juventus will have to be at their very best in Cardiff
Leonardo Bonucci admits Juventus will likely need to produce their "best performance of all time" to win the Champions League in Cardiff next month. The Serie A giants reached June's final, where they will play either Real or Atletico Madrid, after completing a 4-1 aggregate semi-final victory over Monaco with a 2-1 win in Turin on Tuesday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Andover Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|3 hr
|ButPharts
|32,994
|Tennessee Receiver Josh Smith Arrested on Domes...
|Tue
|Room phart
|2
|'I'll run this place': Aaron Hernandez's prison...
|Tue
|Took Phart
|4
|Nate Burleson replacing Bart Scott on 'NFL Today'
|Tue
|Scott phartz
|4
|Stenhouse wins first NASCAR Cup race with last-...
|Tue
|Wins phart
|2
|Richmond International Raceway hires WWE promot...
|Tue
|Hires phart
|2
|Co-favorite Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby
|Mon
|CoPhart
|4
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC