There are 1 comment on the Fear the Sword story from 12 hrs ago, titled LeBron James responds to racist attack on his home. In it, Fear the Sword reports that:

LeBron James ' home in Brentwood, California was vandalized with the n-word graffitied on the front gate. On Wednesday at the NBA Finals media day, James spoke out about the incident for the first time.

inequalitysucks

United States

#1 58 min ago
Being black in America is tough-but no tougher than being a woman-no tougher than being poor-no tougher than being gay. Inequality beats a lot of people up.
