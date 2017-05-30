LeBron James responds to racist attack on his home
There are 1 comment on the Fear the Sword story from 12 hrs ago, titled LeBron James responds to racist attack on his home. In it, Fear the Sword reports that:
LeBron James ' home in Brentwood, California was vandalized with the n-word graffitied on the front gate. On Wednesday at the NBA Finals media day, James spoke out about the incident for the first time.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Fear the Sword.
United States
#1 58 min ago
Being black in America is tough-but no tougher than being a woman-no tougher than being poor-no tougher than being gay. Inequality beats a lot of people up.
