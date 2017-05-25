LeBron James overtakes Michael Jordan...

LeBron James overtakes Michael Jordan as Cavaliers reach NBA finals again

LeBron James surpassed Michael Jordan to become the highest points scorer in NBA play-off history as the Cleveland Cavaliers reached the finals for a third successive year. James scored 35 points in the series-clinching victory against the Boston Celtics to reach 5,995 points, taking him past the previous mark of 5,987 set by basketball great Jordan.

