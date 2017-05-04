Lazio strengthen grip on Europa Leagu...

Lazio strengthen grip on Europa League place with Sampdoria win

Read more: Swindon Advertiser

Red-hot Lazio strengthened their grip on a Europa League place by thrashing Sampdoria 7-3 while Inter Milan lost again and Palermo bid farewell to Serie A following a draw at Chievo. Simone Inzaghi's ambitious Lazio, who are now just five points behind city rivals Roma in the final Champions League spot, ran riot against 10-man Samp with six different players scoring.

Chicago, IL

