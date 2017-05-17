LaVar Ball ups shoe deal asking price to $3 billion
The outspoken father of former UCLA star Lonzo Ball said Wednesday on Fox Sport 1's "The Herd with Colin Cowherd" that it will now cost a shoe company $3 billion to make a deal with his Big Baller Brand. "If they want to talk to me now, it just went up to $3 billion.
