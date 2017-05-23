Laurent Koscielny to miss FA Cup fina...

Laurent Koscielny to miss FA Cup final following unsuccessful red-card appeal

Arsenal's Laurent Koscielny is to serve a three-match suspension after his appeal against his sending-off in Sunday's win over Everton was dismissed by the Football Association.

