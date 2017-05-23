Laurent Koscielny to miss FA Cup final following unsuccessful red-card appeal
Arsenal's Laurent Koscielny is to serve a three-match suspension after his appeal against his sending-off in Sunday's win over Everton was dismissed by the Football Association. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/sport/football/premier-league/laurent-koscielny-to-miss-fa-cup-final-following-unsuccessful-redcard-appeal-35747587.html http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/sport/football/premier-league/article35747586.ece/5fa0a/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-13dc33d8-0faa-4450-9586-f1362c7e8aa9_I1.jpg Arsenal's Laurent Koscielny is to serve a three-match suspension after his appeal against his sending-off in Sunday's win over Everton was dismissed by the Football Association.
