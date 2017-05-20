Kobi Simmons out to show that leaving Arizona was no mistake
Kobi Simmons came to the University of Arizona a year ago as a five-star recruit looking to take over the Wildcats backcourt, maybe the brightest jewel in another impressive recruiting class for coach Sean Miller. Simmons played a little at point guard, but that job usually fell first to senior Kadeem Allen, and when healthy, to Parker Jackson-Cartwright.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|Just Me Wolfie
|33,118
|Victim's Family Increases Reward In Derry Twp. ... (Apr '14)
|1 hr
|Who cares
|6
|Blue Fins recognized for work with Trillium grant (Nov '14)
|2 hr
|BluePhartse
|3
|Colin Kaepernick is wrong. (Aug '16)
|9 hr
|MeanPharts
|16
|Locals catch 10-foot mako (Aug '07)
|17 hr
|LocalsPharts
|49
|All-girl Fox Valley teen band She 5 reunites 42... (May '10)
|Mon
|Thinking phartse
|9
|Dodgers claim Chris Heston & Mike Freeman off w...
|May 27
|RealPharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC