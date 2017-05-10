Knight targets double success in big summer for women's cricket
Heather Knight is prepared for the biggest summer of her career to date as the profile of women's cricket comes of age in this country. As captain of Western Storm in the Kia Super League, and England in the World Cup of course, Knight's wish-list is pretty obvious - to win both competitions.
