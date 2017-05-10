Knight targets double success in big ...

Knight targets double success in big summer for women's cricket

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Wirral Globe

Heather Knight is prepared for the biggest summer of her career to date as the profile of women's cricket comes of age in this country. As captain of Western Storm in the Kia Super League, and England in the World Cup of course, Knight's wish-list is pretty obvious - to win both competitions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wirral Globe.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Remember NASCARa s Clint Bowyer? Herea s how hi... 57 min MrTinkertrain24 1
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 1 hr Anonymous 33,009
News weird preseason schedule? 9 hr ThePhartss 10
News Staff Sgt. Maupin's Remains Found (Mar '08) 10 hr Know phart 819
News Eddie Lacy continuing to fight battle of the bulge 10 hr Continuing phart 2
News Spanish Grand Prix - Talking Points 14 hr Grand pharts 1
News Gareth Southgate pays tribute as football bids ... 14 hr Tribute pharts 1
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,546 • Total comments across all topics: 280,944,046

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC