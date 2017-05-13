Kevin Durant leads Warriors to easy w...

Kevin Durant leads Warriors to easy win over Spurs

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant races to the defensive side after hitting a three during the first half in Game 3 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals on Saturday, May 20, 2017, in San Antonio. - Kevin Durant had 33 points and 10 rebounds and the Golden State Warriors beat the San Antonio Spurs 120-108 on Saturday night to take a 3-0 lead in the Western Conference Finals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Attorney pleads not guilty to theft 5 hr HowPhaart 17
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 5 hr The Phartsz 33,078
News Minnesota Vikings' four biggest question marks ... 9 hr LetsPharttz 13
News Raiders Stadium: Las Vegas Board votes in favor... Fri Las pharts 2
News Hawkins County lawyer mired in sex scandal (Aug '12) Thu HePharted 32
News Best Bay Area-themed Bay to Breakers costumes o... May 18 Advertiser phart 2
News Saints' Adrian Peterson gets $1 million if he r... May 18 Gets pharts 6
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,679 • Total comments across all topics: 281,166,373

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC