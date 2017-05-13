Kevin Durant leads Warriors to easy win over Spurs

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant races to the defensive side after hitting a three during the first half in Game 3 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals on Saturday, May 20, 2017, in San Antonio. - Kevin Durant had 33 points and 10 rebounds and the Golden State Warriors beat the San Antonio Spurs 120-108 on Saturday night to take a 3-0 lead in the Western Conference Finals.

