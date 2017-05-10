Karim Benzema stars as Real Madrid lose but book Champions League final spot
Karim Benzema's brilliance booked Real Madrid a place back in the UEFA Champions League final after the holders survived an early scare to see off city rivals Atletico 2-1 at the Vicente Calderon. Early goals from Saul and Antoine Griezmann gave Diego Simeone's men realistic hope of hauling back a 3-0 first-leg deficit before a goal from Isco late in the first half effectively ended the contest.
