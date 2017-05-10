Kal Yafai successfully defends WBA super flyweight belt
In a terrific contest, Yafai was forced to prove his championship credentials against an opponent that pushed him all the way. It was a difficult evening for the champion, who forced his opponent down to his knees in the second round with a good combination of punches, but he took it on the cards 118-108 119-107 119-107.
