Kal Yafai successfully defends WBA super flyweight belt

4 hrs ago

In a terrific contest, Yafai was forced to prove his championship credentials against an opponent that pushed him all the way. It was a difficult evening for the champion, who forced his opponent down to his knees in the second round with a good combination of punches, but he took it on the cards 118-108 119-107 119-107.

