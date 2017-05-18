Jurgen Klopp would love Steven Gerrard to be his Liverpool successor
The former Reds captain rejoined the club as an academy coach in February and was last month appointed manager of the under-18s side. Klopp recommended Gerrard for the role and plans to continue to assist the 36-year-old, who will complete his UEFA A Licence this summer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Droitwich Advertiser.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Attorney pleads not guilty to theft
|2 hr
|?
|9
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|Only Phart
|33,060
|Minnesota Vikings' four biggest question marks ...
|5 hr
|MaybePharts
|6
|Hawkins County lawyer mired in sex scandal (Aug '12)
|11 hr
|HePharted
|32
|Best Bay Area-themed Bay to Breakers costumes o...
|20 hr
|Advertiser phart
|2
|Saints' Adrian Peterson gets $1 million if he r...
|22 hr
|Gets pharts
|6
|Vikings Add Former Bears DT Will Sutton
|Wed
|Might phart
|4
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC