Jurgen Klopp would love Steven Gerrar...

Jurgen Klopp would love Steven Gerrard to be his Liverpool successor

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Droitwich Advertiser

The former Reds captain rejoined the club as an academy coach in February and was last month appointed manager of the under-18s side. Klopp recommended Gerrard for the role and plans to continue to assist the 36-year-old, who will complete his UEFA A Licence this summer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Droitwich Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Attorney pleads not guilty to theft 2 hr ? 9
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 2 hr Only Phart 33,060
News Minnesota Vikings' four biggest question marks ... 5 hr MaybePharts 6
News Hawkins County lawyer mired in sex scandal (Aug '12) 11 hr HePharted 32
News Best Bay Area-themed Bay to Breakers costumes o... 20 hr Advertiser phart 2
News Saints' Adrian Peterson gets $1 million if he r... 22 hr Gets pharts 6
News Vikings Add Former Bears DT Will Sutton Wed Might phart 4
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Microsoft
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,284 • Total comments across all topics: 281,126,682

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC