Judge agrees to toss Aaron Hernandez's murder conviction

11 hrs ago Read more: The Gillette News-Record

Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez's conviction in a 2013 murder can be erased because he died before his appeal was heard, a judge ruled Tuesday. Judge E. Susan Garsh said a legal doctrine that calls for vacating convictions when a defendant dies before an appeal can be heard was binding precedent.

