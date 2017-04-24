Joshua keen to face - a real villain' as heavyweight champ weighs up next move
Anthony Joshua has set his sights on fighting a "real villain" as he plans his next move after overcoming Wladimir Klitschko in an epic showdown at Wembley. Joshua added the WBA title to his IBF crown after stopping Klitschko in the 11th round in front of an estimated 90,000 crowd on Saturday night.
