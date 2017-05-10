Jose Mourinho urges Man Utd fans to m...

Jose Mourinho urges Man Utd fans to make Old Trafford - warm enough' for Celta

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Swindon Advertiser

Jose Mourinho has called on the Old Trafford faithful to raise the roof for a Europa League semi-final the manager claims is the "most important" match in Manchester United's history. United would rather their tilt at continental glory came in the Champions League than the Europa League, but this competition offers silverware and a return to the top table.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Swindon Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News weird preseason schedule? 2 hr Geno 5
News Spanish Grand Prix - Talking Points 2 hr Grand pharts 1
News Gareth Southgate pays tribute as football bids ... 2 hr Tribute pharts 1
News Karim Benzema stars as Real Madrid lose but boo... 2 hr Real pharts 1
News England Test captain Joe Root relishing one-day... 2 hr Test pharts 2
News Accrington chairman accuses Premier League of '... 2 hr Premier pharts 1
News Liverpool forward Sadio Mane picks up two playe... 2 hr Liver pharts 1
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,923 • Total comments across all topics: 280,932,515

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC